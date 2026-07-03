One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region

One of the three children who went missing near the banks of the River Struma close to the village of Pastukh in the disrict of Kyustendil has been found alive. Initial information indicated that an elderly family with two grandchildren had disappeared in the waters of the River Struma. It was later clarified that the grandchildren were three. Two bodies – of a man and a woman – have so far been recovered.

Police, fire service teams and volunteers are present in the area of the disappearance.

The Sofia Municipality is sending a specialised team from the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention” directorate to join the search operation along the River Struma. The team consists of two rescuers and is equipped with a boat, sonar and specialised equipment for operations of this kind. They departed immediately after the administration received information about the need for assistance.