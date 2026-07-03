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One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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one three children went missing along banks struma river near village pastuh has been found alive

One of the three children who went missing near the banks of the River Struma close to the village of Pastukh in the disrict of Kyustendil has been found alive. Initial information indicated that an elderly family with two grandchildren had disappeared in the waters of the River Struma. It was later clarified that the grandchildren were three. Two bodies – of a man and a woman – have so far been recovered.

Police, fire service teams and volunteers are present in the area of the disappearance.

The Sofia Municipality is sending a specialised team from the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention” directorate to join the search operation along the River Struma. The team consists of two rescuers and is equipped with a boat, sonar and specialised equipment for operations of this kind. They departed immediately after the administration received information about the need for assistance.

“In this difficult moment, our thoughts are with the families of the deceased. We express our deepest condolences to the family and hope the search operation will bring hope,” the Sofia Municipality stated.

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