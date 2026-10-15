One of the Flu Vaccines Will Not Be Available in Pharmacies This Season

The Ministry of Health and the Bulgarian Drug Agency have received a letter from the manufacturer of Influvac stating that it is unable to supply flu vaccines for the pharmacy market. This was announced by the Ministry’s press office on October 15.

The Ministry is responsible for ensuring supplies for the national vaccination programmes. Deliveries of vaccines for the private market are a commercial matter between pharmacies, wholesalers and the marketing authorisation holder.

The Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union said on its website that it had received official information from the marketing authorisation holder for the Influvac flu vaccine stating that, according to the manufacturer, smaller quantities than originally planned were expected to be available for the 2026–2027 season.

As a result, all available stocks will be allocated to the national flu vaccination programmes, and Influvac will not be available through pharmacies during the 2026–2027 flu season, the Pharmaceutical Union added.

Free flu vaccination is provided under two national programmes, which cover children and adults aged 65 and over.