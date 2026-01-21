Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Leads Delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

The outgoing Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, is heading the Bulgarian delegation participating in the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The delegation also includes Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev.

During the forum, the Prime Minister and the delegation are holding meetings with heads of state and government, representatives of international organisations, and leading global companies.

Discussions are focusing on the global economic and geopolitical environment, security issues, sustainable development, energy transformation, and strengthening Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and predictable partner within the European Union and NATO.

In this context, Foreign Minister Georgiev expressed bewilderment over a press release from the office of President Rumen Radev, which informed the Bulgarian public that the President had received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to participate in his initiative, designated as the “Board of Peacel”.

The invitation was officially sent on Sunday and received on Monday. Three days later, against the backdrop of public information about the Prime Minister’s participation at Davos, the President chose to announce receipt of the invitation without expressing a position on its content. To date, no position has been expressed regarding the Gaza Peace Initiative, the presented 20-point plan, or other key issues on the current foreign policy agenda, the Foreign Minister stated.

He noted that a legitimate question arises as to why the President has refrained from taking a clear position and assuming institutional responsibility, particularly considering that over the past nine years, the head of state had neither received invitations nor participated in high-level events in Washington or at the White House. Today, when invited, he fails to clearly state his intentions or commitments.

The Minister stressed that in a period of heightened international dynamics, and in view of the upcoming elections in Bulgaria, issues on the international agenda require clear, responsible, and firm positions.

“Bulgarian citizens have the right to know where our country stands, which positions it defends, what policies it pursues, and to which values and civilisational space it belongs,” Minister Georgiev said.

He also highlighted that over the past year, Bulgaria completed key stages of its European integration, including full participation in Schengen and joining the Eurozone – strategic decisions with long-term implications, on which there is currently no public position from the head of state.

The Government of the Republic of Bulgaria, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, will consistently and responsibly continue to implement its commitments within its constitutional mandate, defending Bulgaria's European identity, its membership in the European Union, and its role as a reliable partner in the transatlantic space and NATO ally.