President Rumen Radev Receives Invitation from US President Donald Trump to Join Gaza Board of Peace

от БНТ

Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN


This was announced by the press secretariat of the head of state

румен радев получи покана доналд тръмп представител българия съвета мир газа
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

President Rumen Radev has received a letter from US President Donald Trump inviting Bulgaria to become one of the founding countries of the Board of Peace, an initiative launched by the American President. The letter also proposes that President Radev serve as Bulgaria’s representative in the future international organisation. The establishment of the Peace Council aims to promote international cooperation in achieving peaceful solutions to military conflicts in Gaza and other regions. This was announced by the press secretariat of the Bulgarian head of state on January 21.

In his reply to President Trump, Radev emphasised the importance of the American President’s peace initiatives for the de-escalation of a number of armed conflicts. He expressed hope that President Trump’s support for diplomacy would lead to sustainable peaceful solutions in Gaza and on a global scale. President Radev also highlighted the recognition of Bulgarian diplomacy through the appointment of a Bulgarian diplomat as the High Representative for Gaza within the Board of Peace.

In his response, the Bulgarian head of state also reviewed the current political situation in Bulgaria, noting the resignations of the government following mass protests across the country, as well as his own resignation from the Presidency in order to engage directly in restoring statehood, strengthening the rule of law, and rebuilding dialogue between institutions and the public.

President Radev expressed his expectation that in the near future Bulgaria would have the stable institutional environment necessary to continue productive cooperation with the United States in the shared interest of preserving peace and security.




