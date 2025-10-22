Over 40 Companies Express Interest in the Construction of Terminal 3 and Upgrade of Terminal 2 at Sofia airport

More than 40 companies have expressed interest in the construction of Terminal 3 and the modernisation of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport “Vasil Levski”, announced Jesús Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, at a career forum.

“My mission is to make Sofia Airport not just the gateway to the country, but to the entire region—the first five-star regional airport in Europe. We have everything needed to succeed. My mission is not only to be the gateway to Bulgaria but the gateway to a sustainable future,” Caballero added.

Caballero highlighted the airport’s multigenerational workforce:

“We have five generations working at the airport, from the Silent Generation to Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z, which accounts for 80% of new passengers and shapes the way we travel today. Generation Alpha is already at our door—they are beginning to exert their influence,” he noted.

The scope of the tender includes the design and construction of a new Terminal 3, covering 60,000 sq. m, which will be connected to the existing Terminal 2 building and increase annual passenger capacity from 7 million to 20 million. This includes new arrival and departure areas, a centralised Security checkpoint, offices and service areas for airport users, a passenger bridge, and commercial zones.

The modernisation of the existing Terminal 2 building, with an area of 72,000 sq. m, is also envisaged. Activities include expanding commercial areas in both the public and post-security zones, converting existing passenger processing areas into offices and auxiliary spaces for airport users, and the repair and upgrading of existing airport systems.