БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Ясни са цените на градския транспорт в София в евро,...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Екс въведе нова функция за локация и разкри мащабна мрежа...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Президентът Радев за мирния план на Тръмп: Преговорите са...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over 86% of Bulgarians Say This Year’s Pay Rise Is Insufficient, Survey Finds

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази

More than 86% of Bulgarians believe that the pay increases they received this year were not enough, while 54% support raising the minimum wage. The findings come from a nationally representative survey on income dynamics, commissioned by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and conducted between 30 October and 7 November. The research, carried out by the polling agency 'Myara', is based on interviews with 804 adults.

Asked whether the minimum wage in Bulgaria should be increased, 54.1% responded positively. A further 18.9% were opposed, while 27% were undecided.

When respondents were asked how much their own salary had risen since the start of the year, over one-third reported an increase of up to 5%. More than 42% said their pay had risen by between 10% and 15%, while only 3.4% reported an increase of more than 20%.

More than 86% of those surveyed felt their pay rise was insufficient, with only 11.1% saying it was adequate.

Violeta Ivanova of CITUB commented:
“There is a higher rate of wage growth among high-income groups than among lower-income groups, which indicates that social inequalities are likely to widen further. Wages should continue to rise in the coming years, particularly for lower-income workers. Their wage growth is minimal and does not cover the cost of living, while inflation continues to climb and erodes their purchasing power.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
1
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект – териториите остават непризнати
2
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект –...
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват за необичайно нощно явление
3
Светещ обект и силен тътен над Синеморец – жители разказват...
Николай Попов: Камионът, който уби Сияна, не е под охрана, разхожда се както си иска
4
Николай Попов: Камионът, който уби Сияна, не е под охрана, разхожда...
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
5
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и избрали гората
6
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и...

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
3
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
4
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

EC: Bulgaria at Risk of Breaching EU Fiscal Rules in 2026
EC: Bulgaria at Risk of Breaching EU Fiscal Rules in 2026
Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway to Be Reduced to One Lane on Nov 26 Due to Drainage Maintenance Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway to Be Reduced to One Lane on Nov 26 Due to Drainage Maintenance
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Sofia Municipality Requests Release of Parking Area at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral Sofia Municipality Requests Release of Parking Area at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Mayor of Sofia on Peevski’s Proposal to Reopen Parking Lot at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral: 'Excellent Idea! Waiting for the Parking Key' Mayor of Sofia on Peevski’s Proposal to Reopen Parking Lot at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral: 'Excellent Idea! Waiting for the Parking Key'
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls on Sofia Mayor Terziev to Reopen Parking at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral for Public Use 'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Calls on Sofia Mayor Terziev to Reopen Parking at 'St. Alexander Nevsky' Cathedral for Public Use
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sofia Public Transport Fares Announced in Euros, Rounded Down Sofia Public Transport Fares Announced in Euros, Rounded Down
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на фискалната рамка на ЕС
ЕК: През 2026 България е изложена на риск от неспазване на...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия Украйна одобри план за мир с Русия
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна Скандални факти по делото за трагичната смърт на Сияна
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
У нас
Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че второкласният път е в добро състояние Поредна трагедия на пътя: Загина семейство, от АПИ заявиха, че второкласният път е в добро състояние
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Отнеха децата на семейството-отшелници, загърбили цивилизацията и...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Макрон: Искаме мир в Украйна, но не мир, който на практика е...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
По света
"Нито една повече": Протест срещу насилието над жени
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Разбиха престъпна група за трафик на мигранти - каналджиите взимали...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ