Over 86% of Bulgarians Say This Year’s Pay Rise Is Insufficient, Survey Finds

More than 86% of Bulgarians believe that the pay increases they received this year were not enough, while 54% support raising the minimum wage. The findings come from a nationally representative survey on income dynamics, commissioned by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and conducted between 30 October and 7 November. The research, carried out by the polling agency 'Myara', is based on interviews with 804 adults.

Asked whether the minimum wage in Bulgaria should be increased, 54.1% responded positively. A further 18.9% were opposed, while 27% were undecided.

When respondents were asked how much their own salary had risen since the start of the year, over one-third reported an increase of up to 5%. More than 42% said their pay had risen by between 10% and 15%, while only 3.4% reported an increase of more than 20%.

More than 86% of those surveyed felt their pay rise was insufficient, with only 11.1% saying it was adequate.