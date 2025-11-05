Overtaking Lanes to Temporarily Close to Traffic on Section of Trakia Motorway on November 6

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution on the Trakia Motorway on 6 November, between 08:00 and 18:00, in the stretch from kilometre 98 to kilometre 100 in the area of Pazardzhik, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on November 5.

Maintenance crews will be replacing safety barriers in the the middle dividing strip. During the works, the overtaking lanes in both directions — towards Burgas and Sofia — will be closed in stages. Traffic will be diverted through the remaining open lanes.

The agency urges motorists to drive carefully, observe speed limits and traffic rules, and avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres that could endanger other road users.

Up-to-date traffic information is available on the RIA website - www.api.bg - and via the 24-hour hotline 0700 130 20.