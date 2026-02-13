Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev

Members of the National Assembly on February 13 formally accepted the resignation of Anton Slavchev, chair of the Commission for Counteracting Corruption. Slavchev submitted his resignation to the Assembly on 11 February. The move was expected and largely symbolic, as the commission was officially dissolved at the end of January.

Representatives of 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) described Slavchev’s resignation as “terribly overdue” and called for him to appear in the chamber to explain his decision.