Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev

Members of the National Assembly on February 13 formally accepted the resignation of Anton Slavchev, chair of the Commission for Counteracting Corruption. Slavchev submitted his resignation to the Assembly on 11 February. The move was expected and largely symbolic, as the commission was officially dissolved at the end of January.
Representatives of 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) described Slavchev’s resignation as “terribly overdue” and called for him to appear in the chamber to explain his decision.
Ivaylo Mirchev (WCC–DB) said: “This is the person who organised illegal interrogations, the arrest of the mayor of Varna. The person who pressured commission staff to influence witnesses to testify in a certain direction.”
Kostadin Angelov (GERB-UDF) responded: “You are collecting signatures to demand Mr Slavchev’s resignation. The resignation was signed by the leader of the largest parliamentary group, and when it is submitted, you ask ‘why is it being tendered?’ This is called a split in personality — and I am not saying that about you, Mr Mirchev. I feel like I am living in parallel realities.”
Kostadin Kostadinov (Vazrazhdane) added: “We will support the resignation. This is some kind of legal absurdity, and the chair submits his resignation a week later.”