БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Андрей Гюров е готов да бъде служебен премиер
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
И подуправителят на БНБ Радослав Миленков отказа да е...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Петър Чобанов за поканата да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Управителят на БНБ Димитър Радев отказа да стане следващ...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в община Ардино
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
С 13 километра се е "стопила" опашката от...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
20% от учениците в Пловдив са болни
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Closes Anti-Corruption Commission

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Functions Divided Between Audit Office and General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime

The National Assembly on January 28 voted to close the Anti-Corruption Commission, with its functions being transferred to the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) at the Ministry of Interior and to the National Audit Office.

Activities related to corruption prevention, identification of conflicts of interest, and the establishment of discrepancies in the declared assets of persons holding public office are transferred to the National Audit Office.

Investigative powers have been transferred to General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.

The contentious question of the Anti-Corruption Commission’s archives has also been resolved: they will be handed over to the State Agency for National Security (SANS). However, the parliamentary debate quickly shifted from legislative discussion to overtly political confrontation.

From the very beginning of the debate, the ruling parties faced criticism from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), who accused them of fearing an effective anti-corruption body and choosing to abolish it rather than reform it.

Lena Borislavova – WCC-DB: “Independent justice. These are the two most frightening words for the members and leaders of GERB and MRF-New Beginning. Their entire legal, judicial, and political apparatus has been mobilised against these principles. That is why today, in the second reading, we are witnessing the rapid closure of the anti-corruption commission.”

GERB, in response, accused WCC-DB of short memory, reminding them that the anti-corruption commission had been created jointly.

Georgi Krastev – GERB-UDF: “We worked together on the anti-corruption commission legislation. Currently, your coalition partners also have a bill that ends the commission’s existence. How can you talk about justice and fairness when you organised the arrest of the leadee of the opposition?”

The nationalist party “Vazrazhdane” submitted 15 amendments across six paragraphs, all rejected by the majority. One proposal sought to require former high-ranking officials to submit asset declarations for five years after leaving office.

Petar Petrov – Vazrazhdane: “The claim that this bill from GERB will combat corruption and conflicts of interest is an oxymoron and sounds absurd. Just as the anti-corruption commission failed to identify conflicts of interest in the past two years, it is naive to think that the Audit Office will do so now, using the same staff.”

The Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left (BSP-UL) also criticised the move, arguing that closing the anti-corruption commission and transferring its functions to two other bodies does not adequately address corruption.

Natalia Kiseleva – BSP-United Left: “The commission, which was never properly established, will now be closed. The law will be repealed, but the question remains: how is Bulgaria fighting corruption? How are conflicts of interest prevented? How do we minimise these problems in society? Closing a commission that was never functional does not answer these questions.”

WCC-DB also cautioned against assigning investigative powers on conflicts of interest to the Audit Office.

Nadezhda Iordanova – WCC-DB: “Through your actions, you are not creating conditions to counter corruption. On the contrary, you are covering up problems, creating institutional chaos, and instead of legislative solutions, you are adopting provisions that will facilitate and conceal corruption.”

Meanwhile, in the parliamentary corridors, Democratic Bulgaria warned that anti-corruption commission documents are currently being destroyed and announced plans to file a report with the police. The other parliamentary parties did not join the debate.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
1
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното влизане в еврозоната
2
Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното...
Съдът остави в ареста шофьора, убил 9-годишно дете в катастрофа на прохода "Хаинбоаз"
3
Съдът остави в ареста шофьора, убил 9-годишно дете в катастрофа на...
Отряд "Кобра" обсади дома на Ицо Папата в Костинброд
4
Отряд "Кобра" обсади дома на Ицо Папата в Костинброд
Спортните събития, които бележат 2026 година
5
Спортните събития, които бележат 2026 година
18-годишно момче сложи край на живота си заради тормоза от учител?
6
18-годишно момче сложи край на живота си заради тормоза от учител?

Най-четени

Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
1
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
2
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
4
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
6
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София

More from: Politics

Central Bank's Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov Expressed Readiness to Take On the Role of Caretaker Prime Minister
Central Bank's Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov Expressed Readiness to Take On the Role of Caretaker Prime Minister
Live on 'Panorama' on Friday - Former President Rumen Radev to Give First Interview since Leaving Office Live on 'Panorama' on Friday - Former President Rumen Radev to Give First Interview since Leaving Office
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Council of Ministers Adopts Updated National Counter-Terrorism Plan Council of Ministers Adopts Updated National Counter-Terrorism Plan
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Outgoing Government Approves €260 Million for Personnel and Social Payments in January 2026 Outgoing Government Approves €260 Million for Personnel and Social Payments in January 2026
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Central Bank's Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov Also Declines to Become Caretaker PM Central Bank's Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov Also Declines to Become Caretaker PM
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Central Bank's Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov Also Declines Caretaker PM Role Central Bank's Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov Also Declines Caretaker PM Role
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа край Телиш
Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа край Телиш
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
В търсене на служебен премиер - президентът Илияна Йотова получи първи утвърдителен отговор В търсене на служебен премиер - президентът Илияна Йотова получи първи утвърдителен отговор
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Парламeнтът окончателно закри Антикорупционната комисия Парламeнтът окончателно закри Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Защо? Как? С кого? Румен Радев на живо в "Панорама" - този петък Защо? Как? С кого? Румен Радев на живо в "Панорама" - този петък
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Русия удари пътнически влак в Украйна, Зеленски - това е тероризъм
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Грипната вълна се засилва: Половината болнични легла в Пловдив са...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в община Ардино
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Образователният министър: Имаме нужда от три пъти повече медицински...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ