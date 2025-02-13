The Parliament on February 13 heard Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, regarding the expired reparation agreement from last summer, which involved providing part of the waters of the Arda River for the needs of Greek farmers.

The Prime Minister assured that work is underway on a new long-term agreement that will protect Bulgaria's national interests while being beneficial to both countries.

In the corridors of Parliament, former Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, explained that the "Denkov" cabinet has drafted a 60-year contract under which Bulgaria will gain access to the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece will build a motorway through the Makaza pass and a railway line to "Kapitan Andreevo" border crossing in exchange for water from the Arda River.

"There is no clarity regarding the following issues: first, the maximum duration of this agreement; second, what Bulgaria will receive in exchange for the regular supply of tens and hundreds of cubic metres of water annually; and third, whether the Bulgarian state will be compensated for maintaining the hydro facilities in operational condition to allow long-term, regular water supply," said the leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov. "The agreement itself for resolving pending financial issues and developing economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece is not time-limited; it is open-ended, but the agreement specifically outlines a 60-year term for water supply," commented Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov. "Bulgaria's negotiation position was that the economic agreement should be extended for another 60 years in three parts: the first part, related to the waters of Arda, which, if used outside the optimal time frames for NEC and Bulgarian energy, should be appropriately compensated; the second part—Bulgaria should receive 60 years of access to the port of Alexandroupolis with an adjacent economic zone; and the third part, which was public, is the construction of a motorway from Alexandroupolis to Ruse via the Makaza pass," added Asen Vassilev, of 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria'.

