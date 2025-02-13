НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece

Росен Желязков
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Parliament on February 13 heard Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, regarding the expired reparation agreement from last summer, which involved providing part of the waters of the Arda River for the needs of Greek farmers.

The Prime Minister assured that work is underway on a new long-term agreement that will protect Bulgaria's national interests while being beneficial to both countries.

In the corridors of Parliament, former Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, explained that the "Denkov" cabinet has drafted a 60-year contract under which Bulgaria will gain access to the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece will build a motorway through the Makaza pass and a railway line to "Kapitan Andreevo" border crossing in exchange for water from the Arda River.

"There is no clarity regarding the following issues: first, the maximum duration of this agreement; second, what Bulgaria will receive in exchange for the regular supply of tens and hundreds of cubic metres of water annually; and third, whether the Bulgarian state will be compensated for maintaining the hydro facilities in operational condition to allow long-term, regular water supply," said the leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov.

"The agreement itself for resolving pending financial issues and developing economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece is not time-limited; it is open-ended, but the agreement specifically outlines a 60-year term for water supply," commented Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"Bulgaria's negotiation position was that the economic agreement should be extended for another 60 years in three parts: the first part, related to the waters of Arda, which, if used outside the optimal time frames for NEC and Bulgarian energy, should be appropriately compensated; the second part—Bulgaria should receive 60 years of access to the port of Alexandroupolis with an adjacent economic zone; and the third part, which was public, is the construction of a motorway from Alexandroupolis to Ruse via the Makaza pass," added Asen Vassilev, of 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria'.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
15:25, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
14:11, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
13:24, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
20:30, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
19:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
19:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
18:32, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
17:48, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
17:40, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
16:46, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
16:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
More from: Politics
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Топ 24
Най-четени
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Прокурор Кирилова: Изнесените документи, за които се твърди, че са на Пепи Еврото, не са в разследването
Прокурор Кирилова: Изнесените документи, за които се твърди, че са...
Незабавен старт на преговори за мир в Украйна: Тръмп и Путин се договориха
Незабавен старт на преговори за мир в Украйна: Тръмп и Путин се...
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от игри в интернет
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от...
МВнР категорично осъжда изказването на премиера на РСМ за вписването на българите в конституцията
МВнР категорично осъжда изказването на премиера на РСМ за...
Цените на храните: От 2.50 за литър мляко до 54 лв. за кашкавал в магазина
Цените на храните: От 2.50 за литър мляко до 54 лв. за кашкавал в...
Учредяват ФК Левски 1914-ветерани
Учредяват ФК Левски 1914-ветерани
Миньор 2015 се разделя с Георги Младенов
Миньор 2015 се разделя с Георги Младенов