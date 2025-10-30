БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След ССУ: Предлагат минимална работна заплата от 620 евро...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Срещата между Доналд Тръмп и Си Дзинпин: Какво си казаха...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Над 50% от българите вярват в магии и свръхестествени сили
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Задържаха петима нови заподозрени за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Тръмп нареди на Пентагона: Незабавен старт на тестове с...
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
"20 години чакахме този момент": Големият...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Трети заподозрян е задържан за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on Intelligence Agency Act

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази

MPs re-adopted at second reading the texts of the Law

сблъсък парламента заради bdquoлукойлldquo опозицията вижда обслужване олигархични интереси

The Parliament rejected President Rumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the State Agency for Intelligence Act, approving the texts at second reading on October 30.

The changes were supported by 126 MPs, with 86 voting against and none abstaining.

President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration

President Radev had previously returned parts of the amendments for reconsideration. The veto concerned provisions passed on 10 October that transferred the power to appoint and dismiss the agency’s chairperson to Parliament.

Under the new law, the agency’s chairperson will now have three deputies, up from the previous two.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Напусна ни Иван Тенев
1
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на 13 дни затвор
2
18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
3
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване на международните ѝ активи
4
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване на...
566 деца ще участват в 27-ото издание на най-старото състезание по плуване у нас "Замората"
5
566 деца ще участват в 27-ото издание на най-старото състезание по...
Обвинения за купен вот в Пазарджик: Пеевски показа снимки на Рашков от деня на вота
6
Обвинения за купен вот в Пазарджик: Пеевски показа снимки на Рашков...

Най-четени

Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
1
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
2
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
3
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Politics

Opposition Lawmakers Comment on the Sale of the Lukoil Neftochim Refinery in Burgas
Opposition Lawmakers Comment on the Sale of the Lukoil Neftochim Refinery in Burgas
MRF Leader Peevski Congratulated the Newly Elected Municipal Councilors from Pazardzhik MRF Leader Peevski Congratulated the Newly Elected Municipal Councilors from Pazardzhik
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Parliament Rejects “Vazrazhdane” Bill to Ban Individuals Sanctioned under Magnitsky Act from Holding Government, Local, or Party Posts in Bulgaria Parliament Rejects “Vazrazhdane” Bill to Ban Individuals Sanctioned under Magnitsky Act from Holding Government, Local, or Party Posts in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Following Joint Governance Council: Minimum Wage Proposed at €620 or BGN 1,213 Following Joint Governance Council: Minimum Wage Proposed at €620 or BGN 1,213
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Budget 2026: Ruling and Opposition Argue over State's Money Ahead of Draft Submission Budget 2026: Ruling and Opposition Argue over State's Money Ahead of Draft Submission
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
Nikolay Denkov: Raya Nazaryan’s Appointment as Speaker of Parliament Signals Preparation for Snap Elections Nikolay Denkov: Raya Nazaryan’s Appointment as Speaker of Parliament Signals Preparation for Snap Elections
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

"Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на "Гънвор", рафинерията в Бургас е част от офертата за сделката
"Лукойл" продава чуждестранните си активи на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Икономика
Близки на убитото в мол момче протестираха в София Близки на убитото в мол момче протестираха в София
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
След ССУ: Предлагат минимална работна заплата от 620 евро или 1213 лева След ССУ: Предлагат минимална работна заплата от 620 евро или 1213 лева
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Протест в "Люлин" заради кризата с боклука Протест в "Люлин" заради кризата с боклука
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
В памет на Иван Тенев: БНТ 1 ще излъчи "Вечният бохем"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Шарката по животните: Земеделското министерство реши, че няма да...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Европейската централна банка остави непроменени лихвените проценти...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Край на търговската война между САЩ и Китай
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ