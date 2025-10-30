Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on Intelligence Agency Act

The Parliament rejected President Rumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the State Agency for Intelligence Act, approving the texts at second reading on October 30.

The changes were supported by 126 MPs, with 86 voting against and none abstaining.

President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration

President Radev had previously returned parts of the amendments for reconsideration. The veto concerned provisions passed on 10 October that transferred the power to appoint and dismiss the agency’s chairperson to Parliament.

Under the new law, the agency’s chairperson will now have three deputies, up from the previous two.