Opposition and Government in Sharp Clash over State Budget Draft Ahead of Second Reading

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

A planned opposition protest against the second reading of the State Budget has once again fuelled tensions between government and opposition. Assen Vassilev branded the draft budget “predatory”, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov defended it, while Vice President Iliana Iotova warned that the figures could push Bulgaria into a “debt spiral”.

Just days before the budget is due to enter the chamber for its second reading, Vassilev renewed his sharp criticism.

Assen Vassilev, leader of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said:
“It does not matter whether it is in leva, euros, Turkish lira or Russian roubles — this budget hits the pockets of every Bulgarian citizen, every Bulgarian company, and brings the economy to its knees. This is the worst budget since the days of Zhan Videnov. On Wednesday we will protest and try to block its adoption to prevent Bulgaria from facing a situation like 1996–97.”

The government has rejected the criticism. Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov described the draft as the only realistic option at present.

Atanas Zafirov said:
“It is the opposition’s job to criticise, but they offer no meaningful alternatives. This debate about whether the budget is left or right is counterproductive. This is the only possible budget, and I am satisfied that it contains a strong social component. I urge both the opposition and those unhappy with the spending side to recognise that the government continues a steady policy of raising incomes above inflation, preserving social benefits and supporting municipalities.”

Vice President Iliiana Iotova also criticised the financial framework, expressing concern over the shortened timetable — with just four days for amendments between readings.

Iliiana Iotova said:
“No matter how hard they try to claim this is the best budget, clearly nobody is satisfied. There is one element barely discussed but extremely troubling — the promise of another €10 billion in debt. This is a budget designed to secure someone’s elections, with no reforms and no vision for the economy. Social measures cannot stand alone; when there is no production and no economy, you cannot simply drain the treasury.”

The governing majority aims to bring the State Budget and the two smaller budgets — for the State Social Insurance Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund — to the chamber for second reading by the end of the week.

