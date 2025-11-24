БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със...
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deadline Looms for Amendments to Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Draft

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

MPs left only 4 days between the two readings for proposals

бюджетът 2026 година влиза обсъждане народното събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The deadline for submitting amendments to the 2026 draft state budget expires today, November 24, after MPs allowed just four days between the two readings for proposals.

Social partners have failed to reach agreement on the parameters of the fiscal framework. Employers’ organisations oppose the planned doubling of the dividend tax, while trade unions are dissatisfied with what they describe as uneven increases in household incomes.

According to the governing coalition, Budget 2026 — the first to be drafted in euros — fully complies with legal requirements. The financial plan forecasts economic growth of 2.7% and average annual inflation of 3.5%.

The 2026 budget framework also projects GDP to exceed €120 billion next year.

The ruling majority is expected to table amendments to the Health Insurance Fund Act, which will set out rules for distributing €260 million earmarked for salaries for medical staff.

