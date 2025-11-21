БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading

After four hours of debate on November 21, MPs approved the state budget at first reading with 131 votes in favour, 87 against and none abstaining. In the chamber, the draft was defended by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, who said the budget had been prepared in full accordance with the country’s legislation.

MPs also voted to shorten the period for submitting amendments between the two readings — from 14 days to four. The move is expected to allow the budget to be adopted by the end of next week.

Bulgaria's 2026 state budget is the first to be drafted in euros and will come into force on 1 January 2026. It provides for revenues and expenditure exceeding €50 billion, a budget deficit of €3.6 billion, and authorises up to €10.8 billion in new debt.

