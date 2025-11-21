БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Радев: Пеевски и Борисов демонтират държавата
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Благомир Коцев ще бъде преместен във варненския затвор,...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Зеленски с обръщение към нацията - ще предложи...
Чете се за: 07:50 мин.
Депутатите приеха държавния бюджет на първо четене
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Бюджет 2026: Какво предвижда новата финансова рамка?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Какво заплащане ще получат тези, които ще работят около...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev: 'Peevski and Borissov Are Dismantling the State'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
EN
Запази
president radev peevski borisov dismantling state

President Rumen Radev said this evening, November 21, that Bulgaria’s statehood is being “dismantled” by Delyan Peevski (MRF-New Beginning Leader) and Boyko Borissov (GERB-UDF Leader), accusing the governing majority of breaching the Constitution by refusing to consider a national referendum initiative.

“I want to congratulate all Bulgarian citizens who are fighting for the referendum, as well as those protesting against abuses of power. They may have different motivations, but they share one common cause – Bulgaria, because Peevski and Borissov are dismantling the state,” Radev told reporters.

“By refusing even to review the referendum, the governing parties have trampled on the Constitution and on the rights of Bulgarians. The authorities may still display the outward symbols of power – limousines, offices adorned with the coat of arms, microphones – but they no longer have legitimacy and feel no shame in using the institutions they have captured as cudgels. The anger provoked by lawlessness will fall upon those who create it. This is a painful but inevitable scenario when politicians refuse to hear the voice of the people,” he said.

Radev added that it was vital for citizens to “understand where Bulgaria is heading under this type of backroom governance – which is no longer even behind the scenes, but quite overt. Above the government sits a superstructure that leads Bulgaria neither towards Europe nor towards a normal democracy.”

Asked whether he was familiar with the details of a proposal to close down the State Aviation Operator the President responded:

“The trademark of the ringleader of the government, who sits in the front row of Parliament for the cameras but flies to Dubai every week on a private Falcon jet, is to ruin and sell off everything he touches. If we allow him to continue, the state will be next. For now, I have only heard of their intentions; we shall see what actions follow.”

Radev also commented on Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

“For three years, as you may recall, I have been warning of the inevitable, but some preferred utopia and weapons over reality and diplomacy. Diplomacy could have prevented the loss of many, many human lives and the vast destruction we are now witnessing,” he said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Празнуваме Въведение Богородично – Денят на християнското семейство
1
Празнуваме Въведение Богородично – Денят на християнското...
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна
2
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна
Какъв е рейтингът на висшите училища в страната?
3
Какъв е рейтингът на висшите училища в страната?
Зеленски с обръщение към нацията - ще предложи алтернативен план за мир
4
Зеленски с обръщение към нацията - ще предложи алтернативен план за...
​Европрокуратурата разследва измами със селскостопански субсидии в България
5
​Европрокуратурата разследва измами със селскостопански субсидии в...
Разпоредиха премахването на корекцията на реката в Елените
6
Разпоредиха премахването на корекцията на реката в Елените

Най-четени

Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
1
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
2
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
3
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
4
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
5
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
6
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни

More from: Politics

Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan: I Expect PABSEC to Adopt Decisions for Stronger Cooperation in the Black Sea Region
Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan: I Expect PABSEC to Adopt Decisions for Stronger Cooperation in the Black Sea Region
MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
After tension and heated exchanges: Parliament approves the budgets of the Public Social Insurance and the National Health Insurance Fund After tension and heated exchanges: Parliament approves the budgets of the Public Social Insurance and the National Health Insurance Fund
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
'We Continue the Change' Holds Protests in Support of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev 'We Continue the Change' Holds Protests in Support of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
536.000 Pensioners To Receive to Receive 120-Leva Christmas Bonus 536.000 Pensioners To Receive to Receive 120-Leva Christmas Bonus
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
After Constitutional Court Ruling, Government and Opposition Clash Over Euro Referendum After Constitutional Court Ruling, Government and Opposition Clash Over Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Зеленски с обръщение към нацията - ще предложи алтернативен план за мир
Зеленски с обръщение към нацията - ще предложи алтернативен план за...
Чете се за: 07:50 мин.
По света
125 години от основаването на "Пирогов": В болницата работят над 2500 души 125 години от основаването на "Пирогов": В болницата работят над 2500 души
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
Енергийният министър: Българите да са спокойни - имаме за 6 месеца бензин, за 4 месеца дизел и за 2 месеца авиационно гориво Енергийният министър: Българите да са спокойни - имаме за 6 месеца бензин, за 4 месеца дизел и за 2 месеца авиационно гориво
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
У нас
Първият бюджет в евро: Бурни дебати в парламента за план-сметката на държавата (ОБЗОР) Първият бюджет в евро: Бурни дебати в парламента за план-сметката на държавата (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
У нас
Путин потвърди, че е получил американския план за мир с Украйна
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Президентът Радев: Пеевски и Борисов демонтират държавата
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев ще бъде преместен във варненския затвор, реши новият...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
С багери срещу длъжниците: ВиК - Хасково събра 12 000 лева...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ