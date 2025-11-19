Parliament Rejects President’s Veto on Amendments to Defence and Armed Forces Act

Parliament on November 19 rejected the President’s veto on amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act, providing for increasing by two years the maximum age for service for military personnel who have not exercised their right to a pension.

In his reasoning, the head of state points to the need to improve the regulation of the maximum age for military service, to encourage the development of academic staff, refine the procedure for the allocation of service time, its accounting and compensation, the use and deferral of leave. However, he notes that these changes should not disadvantage service members.

With the entry into force of the amendments, the measure is expected to help reduce personnel shortages in the armed forces. Over the next two years, around 847 military personnel will remain in service — approximately 159 officers, 510 soldiers, 24 officer candidates and 154 sergeants.