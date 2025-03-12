НОВИНИ
Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public

Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:39, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

With 128 votes in favour, the Parliament adopted a declaration calling on the members of the Constitutional Court to make public all documents related to the constitutional case challenging the recent parliamentary elections.

The declaration was submitted just hours after yesterday's hearing of the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the head of "Information Services" regarding the scandal. The declaration was signed solely by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalya Kiselova.

The text of the declaration underlines that the hearing revealed that not all ballots from the polling stations that were recounted had reached the experts, that empty bags were handed over, and that the votes of at least 780 Bulgarian citizens were not counted.

"Someone is not doing their job deliberately and it is obvious. The biggest deficit in the work of the Constitutional Court is that it has classified its work, there is a lack of transparency. Up to now, it should have ruled on whether the elections were annulled in full or in part. The situation is unprecedented and extremely dangerous. We are on the brink of massive institutional instability, which undermines the very foundations of the state," the draft declaration states.

