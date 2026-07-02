Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic After Lorry Overturns

The Pass of the Republic has been temporarily closed to traffic.

A Turkish lorry overturned just before the summit of the pass on July 2. No one was injured. The vehicle's cargo has spilled onto the road.

Until the road has been cleared, cars will be diverted via the Shipka Pass, while heavy goods vehicles are being held at the scene.

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The Pass of the Republic is a mountain pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It connects Veliko Tarnovo and Gurkovo.

It is also known as Hainboaz Pass.