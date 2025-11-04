БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Ambulance in Front of the Emergency Centre in Simeonovgrad

от БНТ
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Снимка: archive

A pedestrian died after being hit by an ambulance in the town of Simeonovgrad (Southern Bulgaria), police have confirmed. The serious accident occurred at around 10:00 this morning, November 4.

According to initial information, the 64-year-old ambulance driver was reversing in front of the town’s emergency department when he hit a 66-year-old man. The pedestrian fell and suffered a head injury. He died on the way to the hospital in Haskovo.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched. The ambulance driver has been detained for 24 hours and has provided a blood sample for testing, police said.

