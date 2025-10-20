Peevski: The Government Has MRF Support for a Full Term, Provided It Works for the People

"Today, October 20, we spoke with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and I once again reaffirmed my position of full support for the government, as long as it works for the people," Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski said in a statement sent to the media.
According to him, all relations between the partners in the tripartite coalition regarding power are subject to their own agreements and arrangements.
"For me, it is a matter of clear political responsibility and a position in favour of a full term of government, provided commitments to the people are fulfilled and Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic orientation remains unwavering. The mission of MRF and the 'MRF – New Beginning' parliamentary group is to improve people’s lives and to ensure the security and stability that form the foundation for prosperity and positive development in the country. We will always remain a predictable and transparent partner in the fulfilment of this mission," the statement reads.