Peevski: The Government Has MRF Support for a Full Term, Provided It Works for the People

"Today, October 20, we spoke with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and I once again reaffirmed my position of full support for the government, as long as it works for the people," Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski said in a statement sent to the media.

According to him, all relations between the partners in the tripartite coalition regarding power are subject to their own agreements and arrangements.