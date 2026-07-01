Pilgrimage Walking Tour “The Holy Path” Began Today

From Veliko Tarnovo today, July 1, the pilgrimage walking tour “The Holy Path” has begun. The route follows the historical journey of the transfer of the relics of Saint John of Rila. The pilgrimage is 700 km long and will pass through more than 70 settlements.

Each year, pilgrims set off from Veliko Tarnovo, cross the Danube, and reach the Rila Monastery. It was along this route that, in 1469, monks carried the relics of the saint to the Rila Holy Monastery. This year, the second stage of the pilgrimage will also include a cycling tour, in which a visually impaired cyclist will take part for the first time.

Pascal Piperkov, organiser: “We visit more than 100 sites along the route. More importantly, it restores the path of the relics of Saint Ivan of Rila. This became possible thanks to a sultanic firman obtained by the former Serbian princess and later Ottoman sultana Mara Branković.” “We provide broader awareness through art, culture and education.”