НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors

They influence behaviour and aggression, stated Associate Professor Dr. Margarita Gesheva, head of the Toxicology Clinic at "Pirogov" University Hospital for Emergency Medicine.

вейпове
Снимка: Canva
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The producers of these synthetic cannabinoids believe that they are a milder version of marijuana, creating even more pleasant sensations and are undetectable by tests. One of the most malignant and harmful groups of psychoactive substances, they affect the brain, the receptors, influencing behaviour and aggression, and consciousness, said Associate Professor Dr. Margarita Gesheva, head of the Toxicology Clinic at "Pirogov" University Hospital for Emergency Medicine, on BNT's "The Day Begins" programme on February 20.

She said that "Pirogov' hospital receives patients who have smoked vapes with synthetic cannabinoids, most often HHC (hexahydrocannabinol).

The teenagers who smoked, vaped, admitted to the hospital are most often in the 13-17 age group.

"In most cases, it causes suppression of consciousness, deep drowsiness, and some exhibit aggressive behaviour. The patient does not know who they are, where they are, what they are doing, they are inadequate, and may experience panic symptoms, a state that can end in death. We can talk about toxicity from frequent use. The long-term harm may affect brain structures, the heart, and the reproductive system," added Dr. Margarita Gesheva.

She commented that they can cause great harm to the body.

"The substance, wherever it comes from, is diluted and mixed with other impurities, packaged, and sold, and in every vape, there is a different concentration of this synthetic cannabinoid," Dr. Margarita Gesheva added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
21:38, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
21:00, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
20:05, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
18:33, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
18:16, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
17:07, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 "Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
16:57, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
16:50, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget
Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget
16:04, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
15:13, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
14:27, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
More from: Health
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
A tenth of the mentally ill are high-risk, said Prof. Petar Marinov
Топ 24
Най-четени
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза", за да не изгуби страната си
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза",...
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за наркоразпространение и иззе 5 кг кокаин
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за...
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Подписка вместо 2000 лева гаранция за актьора Димо Алексиев
Подписка вместо 2000 лева гаранция за актьора Димо Алексиев
Почит към Апостола: Възпоменателна церемония пред паметника на Левски в София
Почит към Апостола: Възпоменателна церемония пред паметника на...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
НОИ одобри бюджета на ДОО, пенсиите ще се изчисляват по швейцарското правило
НОИ одобри бюджета на ДОО, пенсиите ще се изчисляват по...
Атанас Атанасов: Мнозинството отговаря за кворума в парламента
Атанас Атанасов: Мнозинството отговаря за кворума в парламента
Рая Назарян: ПП-ДБ, ДПС-НН и "Възраждане" саботират избора на ВСС
Рая Назарян: ПП-ДБ, ДПС-НН и "Възраждане" саботират избора на ВСС