"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors

The producers of these synthetic cannabinoids believe that they are a milder version of marijuana, creating even more pleasant sensations and are undetectable by tests. One of the most malignant and harmful groups of psychoactive substances, they affect the brain, the receptors, influencing behaviour and aggression, and consciousness, said Associate Professor Dr. Margarita Gesheva, head of the Toxicology Clinic at "Pirogov" University Hospital for Emergency Medicine, on BNT's "The Day Begins" programme on February 20.

She said that "Pirogov' hospital receives patients who have smoked vapes with synthetic cannabinoids, most often HHC (hexahydrocannabinol).

The teenagers who smoked, vaped, admitted to the hospital are most often in the 13-17 age group.

"In most cases, it causes suppression of consciousness, deep drowsiness, and some exhibit aggressive behaviour. The patient does not know who they are, where they are, what they are doing, they are inadequate, and may experience panic symptoms, a state that can end in death. We can talk about toxicity from frequent use. The long-term harm may affect brain structures, the heart, and the reproductive system," added Dr. Margarita Gesheva.

She commented that they can cause great harm to the body.

"The substance, wherever it comes from, is diluted and mixed with other impurities, packaged, and sold, and in every vape, there is a different concentration of this synthetic cannabinoid," Dr. Margarita Gesheva added.

