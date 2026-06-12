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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Plovdiv Drama Theater's First Tour to Rome: The Plays “Silk” and “Without Blood” Attract Huge Interest

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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The first guest performances of the Plovdiv Drama Theatre in the Italian capital with two of its most awarded productions – “Silk” and “Without Blood” – have turned into a historic triumph for Bulgarian art.

For the Plovdiv theatre, the ambition of sharing its work with the world has been realised once again: following “Odysseus” in Athens, works by Alessandro Baricco – the world-renowned Italian writer translated into more than 40 languages – have now moved audiences in the Eternal City.

Giacomo Battiato, director, writer: “Incredible quality, exceptional quality! A theatre that generates ideas. To do this in Plovdiv – to interpret an Italian writer who writes a difficult text, and to bring it to the stage in such a way that it becomes visual… So, huge compliments, well done!”

“I think this is a wonderful initiative – to bring to Italy an interpretation of Baricco that I found extremely beautiful and captivating. I believe these are evenings of great culture. I can only say ‘thank you’ for bringing us a rediscovered Baricco through such beautiful and captivating avant-garde techniques,” aspectator commented.

Micaela Giuliani: “Today I saw art in its full splendour – in 360 degrees. It was truly mind-blowing. It is a true masterpiece; I cannot say anything else!”

Behind the major success stand the well-known creative duo – director Diana Dobreva and playwright Aleksandar Sekulov – along with the production teams, performers, and the entire staff of the Plovdiv Drama Theatre, which is increasingly establishing itself as a leading force not only on the national but also on the international theatre stage.

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