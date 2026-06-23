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PM Radev: Bulgaria Has Reached the Limit of Its Ability to Provide Military or Financial Support to Ukraine

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Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
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Премиерът Румен Радев
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria has reached the limit of its capacity to provide bilateral military or financial support to Ukraine beyond what has already been agreed, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in a written response to a parliamentary question from MP Nikolay Denkov.

“After 13 packages of military assistance, Bulgaria has reached the limit of what it can provide from the resources of the Armed Forces without compromising national defence capabilities. The suspension of donations from the Bulgarian Army does not mean the suspension of support in other areas, nor does it mean the cessation of activities by the Bulgarian defence industry.

“Taking into account the need to maintain the resources required for the defence of the country within the Bulgarian Armed Forces, as well as the existing fiscal realities that have led the European Commission to initiate an excessive deficit procedure, I believe that Bulgaria has reached the threshold of its ability to provide bilateral military or financial support to Ukraine beyond what has already been agreed,” Radev stated.

The Prime Minister explained that military support includes the provision of weapons and ammunition, participation in operations, and specialised training, while military-technical support covers military education, repair and maintenance services, spare parts, and logistics.

In his written statement, Radev stressed that Bulgaria remains committed to achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, based on international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“Achieving this goal requires the full use of all complementary instruments, with diplomacy foremost among them. Minister Petrova’s assessment in an interview with France24 referred precisely to the conclusion that the diplomatic pillar remains underutilised.

“It is therefore important for the European Union to engage actively in the peace process through diplomacy, so that the terms of peace and the future security architecture of Europe are not determined without the participation of the European Union and Ukraine itself.”




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