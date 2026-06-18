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PM Radev: North Macedonia’s Leadership Is Acting Against Its Citizens’ Interest in Becoming EU Members

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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Премиерът Румен Радев
Снимка: BTA

The political leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia is stubbornly acting against the interests of its own citizens in achieving the European integration they are entitled to more quickly, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev in a comment on the behaviour of Bulgaria's western neighbor and the diplomatic vehicles set on fire in Skopje.

“We will do everything necessary to protect Bulgaria’s national interest,” Radev added. He explained that he saw no point in holding talks with his counterpart, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s European Council meeting, on June 18.

    “The issue is not bilateral. Mickoski has a problem with the EU and should explain to the Commission how his country intends to meet the membership criteria,” the Prime Minister reiterated, repeating Bulgaria’s position regarding North Macedonia’s negotiations with Brussels.

    Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “From this point forward, North Macedonia must convince the European Union that it respects human rights and can guarantee the security of all diplomatic missions on its territory. They are clearly failing to do so, and it is equally clear that this political leadership not only fails to punish such acts of arson and those responsible for them, but that such individuals are even encouraged and used in election campaigns.”

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