PM Radev: North Macedonia’s Leadership Is Acting Against Its Citizens’ Interest in Becoming EU Members

The political leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia is stubbornly acting against the interests of its own citizens in achieving the European integration they are entitled to more quickly, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev in a comment on the behaviour of Bulgaria's western neighbor and the diplomatic vehicles set on fire in Skopje.

“We will do everything necessary to protect Bulgaria’s national interest,” Radev added. He explained that he saw no point in holding talks with his counterpart, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s European Council meeting, on June 18.

“The issue is not bilateral. Mickoski has a problem with the EU and should explain to the Commission how his country intends to meet the membership criteria,” the Prime Minister reiterated, repeating Bulgaria’s position regarding North Macedonia’s negotiations with Brussels.