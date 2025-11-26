БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Ukraine’s Borders Cannot Be Changed by Force

Every country should be equally represented when its future is discussed, the Prime Minister added

росен желязков границите украйна бъдат променяни сила

The understandings reached in Geneva between representatives of the United States, European partners and Ukraine provide a realistic and sustainable framework on which the international community can build in order to advance the process towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was the unified position expressed during the videoconference of the “Coalition of the Willing” on November 25.

Participants also underscored that the parameters agreed in Switzerland are key to building a future security architecture.

The videoconference was chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took part, along with representatives of 36 countries.

Those joining included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and other heads of state and government.

“Borders cannot be changed by force, and Ukraine’s long-term security should be guaranteed. Every country should be equally represented at the negotiating table when its future is being discussed,” Prime Minister Zhelyazkov said during the meeting.

The “Coalition of the Willing” reaffirmed its commitment to the political process aimed at securing peace, stressing the need for consistent implementation of the Geneva arrangements as a step towards reinforcing security and stability.

In this context, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House in the near future.

