PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria will not support 21st EU sanctions package against Russia if Vagit Alekperov remains on list

Bulgaria will not support 21st EU sanctions package against Russia if Vagit Alekperov remains on list, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in Brussels. He argued that such a move could create risks for Bulgaria’s energy sector and for the ongoing arbitration dispute between Lukoil and the Bulgarian state. According to Radev, sanctioning Alekperov would mean that Bulgaria would be “shooting itself in the foot”.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: “It is not only about Patriarch Kirill. As I have already said, the measures would also affect our energy sector because among the individuals proposed for sanctions is Vagit Alekperov, listed as a co-owner of Lukoil. He is the person who invested significant resources and effort to ensure that we have one of the most modern refineries in Europe. Given that Lukoil has filed a €3 billion arbitration claim against Bulgaria, we will not allow sanctions to be imposed specifically on Vagit Alekperov. That would mean shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Radev also commented that the approval of the fourth stage of the Recovery and Resilience Plan represents recognition of Bulgaria’s energetic efforts.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The Commission approved the fourth stage of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is recognition of our energetic work in meeting all the required conditions. We held a very productive meeting with President Zelensky, during which we discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. Bulgaria offers excellent opportunities through its geographical location, its extensive network of gas pipeline systems and liquefied natural gas terminals. These are all issues of considerable interest to Ukraine. “Demand for energy resources in our region will continue to grow, and Bulgaria provides all the necessary conditions to guarantee diversification and security of supply. That was the main topic of discussion. Ukraine has extensive experience and is developing cutting-edge drone technologies, and we can facilitate the transfer of these technologies to Bulgaria. Joint production could also contribute to the modernisation of the Bulgarian armed forces.”

Prime Minister Rumen Radev added that Bulgaria and Ukraine would cooperate in the fields of energy and joint drone production. He described his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as highly productive.