Bulgaria will veto sanctions against Russia, if the Russian Patriarch remains on the sanctions List, Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists in Brussels, where he is taking part in a meeting of the European Council on June 18.

The Prime Minister stressed that the issue of sanctions is not part of the agenda of the current meeting of the European Council.

“At this Council we will not be discussing sanctions. Sanctions will be decided in July at a Foreign Affairs Council. Bulgaria has already expressed certain reservations regarding these sanctions, because we have already stated our position that we will not allow sanctions that harm and pose a risk to Bulgaria and its economy.”

Rumen Radev noted several specific concerns related to possible restrictive measures.

“I can point to the risk to the operation of ‘Lukoil’, I can point to risks to the supply of spare parts for the Sofia Metro, as well as the concerns of the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the delivery of fertilisers for Bulgaria and the entire EU. All these matters are yet to be discussed in the EU Councils.”

In Brussels, heads of state and government will discuss key international and European issues, including the Multiannual Financial Framework (2028–2034), competitiveness and geo-economic challenges, European security and defence, Ukraine, and the Middle East. The leaders will also adopt conclusions on migration, drugs, enlargement and reforms, the Republic of Moldova, and the Western Balkans.