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PM Rumen Radev: We Will Not Allow Sanctions That Have Negative Impact on the Bulgarian Economy

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Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
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"The era of the Crusades is over," the PM said

иновативна програма обучават деца пловдив разпознават симптомите инсулта

"We will not allow sanctions that have a negative impact on the Bulgarian economy," Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists on June 18.

"The time of crusades is over," Radev commented regarding Bulgaria’s position against some of the proposed measures in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which is still under discussion.

Bulgaria Opposes Part of the 21st Package of Sanctions Against Russia; Opposition Challenges the Government’s Arguments

“I am not interested in the Russian Patriarch as an individual. What interests me is that he is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is Eastern Orthodox, like our Church. I am interested in the millions of people who belong to that Church,” Rumen Radev said in response to a question as to whether the Russian Patriarch could be considered neutral after speaking of a “holy war against the Western neoliberal world”.

What message are we sending by extending sanctions and war into the sphere of religion?” he added.

He further noted that this is the 21st package of sanctions and that there needs to be a clear understanding of how the measures adopted so far have actually helped to stop the war and contribute to peace.

Rumen Radev described the ceasefire agreement signed between the United States and Iran as “fragile”. He also expressed hope that fuel prices at the pump would soon fall.

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