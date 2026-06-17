Bulgaria Opposes Parts of the EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia; Opposition Challenges Government’s Rationale

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova has confirmed reports that emerged earlier today, June 17, indicating that Bulgaria will not support certain proposals included in the European Union’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia. She argued that sanctions should have a genuine economic impact on the country waging the war rather than being primarily symbolic.

The new sanctions package is still under discussion and has not yet been finalised, Bulgaria’s top diplomat said. She added that Bulgaria supports measures capable of exerting real economic pressure to help bring the war to an end.

According to Petrova, some of the proposals currently under consideration do not meet that objective. Among them are sanctions targeting Patriarch Kirill of Moscow. The Foreign Minister argued that such measures would have no meaningful economic effect and could instead be used to fuel anti-European propaganda by claiming that Brussels is interfering in church affairs.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “When it comes to sanctions that are predominantly symbolic in nature rather than having economic consequences, Bulgaria opposes such measures. The sanctions relating to Russian Patriarch Kirill are precisely this type of symbolic sanction, which carries no economic effect.”

Representatives of GERB–UDF, 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' challenged the government’s position.

Georg Georgiev, GERB–UDF: “We find it difficult to understand why the Russian Patriarch is so important to Bulgaria that we would be prepared to block the entire 21st sanctions package simply to prevent him from being included.” Asen Vasilev, 'We Continue the Change': “If the sanctions concerned a religious figure, the matter might warrant consideration. However, in this case the sanctions concern Mr Gundyaev, who is a KGB operative.” Bozhidar Bozhanov, 'Democratic Bulgaria': “We have always supported the European Union’s common sanctions policy. In our view, we should continue to support it.”

Opposition representatives also argued that previous sanctions had benefited Bulgaria, citing the derogation granted to Lukoil. Minister Petrova, however, maintained that Bulgaria also has reservations regarding measures that could affect the country’s energy security.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “This is a position Bulgaria has consistently maintained. Our principal priority is to preserve the country’s energy stability.”

Similar reservations have also been expressed by other EU Member States.