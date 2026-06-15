PM Rumen Radev Discusses Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development with INSAIT

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting at the Council of Ministers with Prof Martin Vechev, Founder and Scientific Director of INSAIT, and the institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Borislav Petrov. During the discussions, the participants explored the continuation of the partnership between the state and INSAIT on key issues, including the promotion of scientific and applied research that generates high added value for the economy, as well as attracting and retaining highly qualified personnel.

Research in the fields of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, together with the development of robotics research, were among the priority areas highlighted by the Prime Minister as strategically important for the country.

“Bulgaria should not fall behind in the rapidly evolving technological world. This is a fundamental advantage for the country’s long-term economic development,” he stressed.

For his part, Prof Martin Vechev noted that, over the four years since its establishment, INSAIT has attracted world-class scientists across all areas of advanced technologies, the implementation of artificial intelligence and the development of language models.

He added that INSAIT’s research activities also encompass robotics, information security and cryptography, quantum computing and machine learning.

“Over the four years since its establishment, INSAIT has attracted world-class researchers across all areas of advanced technologies, the deployment of artificial intelligence and the development of large language models,” said Prof Martin Vechev.

He added that INSAIT’s research activities also cover robotics, information security and cryptography, quantum computing, and machine learning.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, Minister of Education Prof Georgi Valchev, and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev.