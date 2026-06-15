БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
САЩ и Иран подписаха електронно меморандум за...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова назначи новия състав на ЦИК
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
След спецакцията в кв. "Ботунец": Прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Запалиха автомобили на българското посолство в Скопие
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Светът въздъхна с облекчение и оптимизъм след сделката за...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Пари в хазната няма, ще работим за...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Полицията в София хвана 15-годишно момче зад волана,...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток. “Кораби, палете двигателите си. Нека потече петрол!”, каза американският президент. Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ.

PM Rumen Radev Discusses Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development with INSAIT

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев обсъди insait развитие изкуствения интелект високите технологии

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting at the Council of Ministers with Prof Martin Vechev, Founder and Scientific Director of INSAIT, and the institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Borislav Petrov. During the discussions, the participants explored the continuation of the partnership between the state and INSAIT on key issues, including the promotion of scientific and applied research that generates high added value for the economy, as well as attracting and retaining highly qualified personnel.

Research in the fields of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, together with the development of robotics research, were among the priority areas highlighted by the Prime Minister as strategically important for the country.

“Bulgaria should not fall behind in the rapidly evolving technological world. This is a fundamental advantage for the country’s long-term economic development,” he stressed.

For his part, Prof Martin Vechev noted that, over the four years since its establishment, INSAIT has attracted world-class scientists across all areas of advanced technologies, the implementation of artificial intelligence and the development of language models.

He added that INSAIT’s research activities also encompass robotics, information security and cryptography, quantum computing and machine learning.

“Over the four years since its establishment, INSAIT has attracted world-class researchers across all areas of advanced technologies, the deployment of artificial intelligence and the development of large language models,” said Prof Martin Vechev.

He added that INSAIT’s research activities also cover robotics, information security and cryptography, quantum computing, and machine learning.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, Minister of Education Prof Georgi Valchev, and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина актрисата Ан Шедийн, майката на семейството в сериала "Алф"
1
Почина актрисата Ан Шедийн, майката на семейството в сериала...
Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран ще бъде сключена до часове
2
Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран...
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и арести в цяла София (ОБЗОР)
3
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и...
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток
4
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия...
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ
5
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните...
България не издържа срещу Сърбия в Лигата на нациите
6
България не издържа срещу Сърбия в Лигата на нациите

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
2
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
3
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
4
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката катастрофа на "Челопешко шосе"
5
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката...
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
6
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със...

More from: Politics

Asen Vassilev Rejects PM Radev’s Claim of an Empty Treasury
Asen Vassilev Rejects PM Radev’s Claim of an Empty Treasury
President Iotova Appointed the New Members of the Central Election Commission President Iotova Appointed the New Members of the Central Election Commission
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Delyan Peevski Has Made Changes to the Leadership of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski Has Made Changes to the Leadership of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Deputy Prime Minister: Government to Activate All Incentive Tools to Provide Strong Support for Bulgarian Producers Deputy Prime Minister: Government to Activate All Incentive Tools to Provide Strong Support for Bulgarian Producers
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
PM Radev: There Is No Money Left in the Treasury,; We Will Work to Increase Revenue Collection and Curb Spending PM Radev: There Is No Money Left in the Treasury,; We Will Work to Increase Revenue Collection and Curb Spending
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
President Iotova Holds Hearings for New Central Election Commission Members President Iotova Holds Hearings for New Central Election Commission Members
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

САЩ и Иран подписаха електронно меморандум за прекратяване на огъня в Близкия изток
САЩ и Иран подписаха електронно меморандум за прекратяване на огъня...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Близък изток
Тръмп: "Нека петролът потече!" - САЩ и Иран постигнаха споразумение Тръмп: "Нека петролът потече!" - САЩ и Иран постигнаха споразумение
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
По света
Вандалска проява: Запалиха два дипломатически автомобила на посолството ни в Скопие Вандалска проява: Запалиха два дипломатически автомобила на посолството ни в Скопие
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
52 задържани и 16 обвинени от групата на "Калашниците" 52 задържани и 16 обвинени от групата на "Калашниците"
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Президентът Илияна Йотова назначи новия състав на ЦИК
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Среща на върха на Г-7 в Евиан: Украйна и отварянето на Ормузкия...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Премиерът Румен Радев очаква да има редовен бюджет до края на месеца
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Президентът категорично осъжда палежа на дипломатически автомобили...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ