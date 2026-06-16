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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: We Are Introducing Transparency and Mechanisms to Prevent Misuse of Public Funds

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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The Integrated Civil Monitoring and Analysis System (SIGMA) was presented to the Council of Ministers

румен радев въвеждаме прозрачност механизми злоупотребите публични средства
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

“We are introducing transparency and mechanisms to prevent the misuse of public funds,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said as he presented the Integrated Citizen Monitoring and Analysis System (SIGMA).

The new platform, developed by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, provides free public access to information on public procurement contracts.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The government has taken the first step towards creating an automated system for monitoring public spending and public procurement.”

The system enables users to track all public contracts awarded from 2020 to the present day. It also allows the public to see which institution has commissioned the largest number of contracts and which company has received the most funding from the state and municipalities.

The platform covers expenditure of more than €51.6 billion allocated through 193,161 public procurement contracts.

Further development of the system is planned, with the aim of achieving effective oversight of the assignments.

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