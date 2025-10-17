БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
PM Zhelyazkov: It Is Not the Right Time for Elections

The Prime Minister noted that the local elections in Pazardzhik "are the litmus test that the coalition needs a serious conversation."

Росен Желязков
Снимка: BTA

It is not the right time for elections, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on October 17 during a meeting of GERB’s Executive Committee with the party’s regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors.

“At the start of the new political season, coalitions that had previously expressed their European solidarity with the cabinet have now joined the chorus seeking to destabilise the political situation in the country. For us, as the leading political force in the country, it would be easy to raise the question of whether it is time for elections, as our party instinct might push us in that direction. Our answer, however, is clear – no, it is not time for elections. If the political decision were to go that way, it would mean elections in February, at the beginning of a challenging year. A year marked not only by budgetary pressures and the introduction of the euro, but also by an uncertain geopolitical environment and a Bulgarian society poisoned by manipulative political influence. Holding elections now would in no way contribute to building stable social peace.”v

Zhelyazkov acknowledged that GERB bears both the responsibility and the loss of trust, particularly in key areas where political decisions have been perceived ambiguously.

He pointed out that the local elections in Pazardzhik serve as a litmus test showing that “the coalition needs a serious conversation.”

The chief of police in Pazardzhik has been dismissed, he added.

Zhelyazkov thanked the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for their readiness “to act responsibly and politically in recognising the need for the government to have solid political support within the coalition.” He noted that he had spoken with both the BSP and 'There Is Such a People' and that further meetings were planned for Monday.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov reiterated that the party does not want elections:

“On the matter of responsibility – within our mandate, we have acted responsibly and, across seven or eight elections, we have managed to form a government. This is the fifth one we’ve put together, and each time it has become more and more difficult. The coalition arrangement was one of the most complex, and at that time we were sufficient with We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria.”
Borissov added that “now is not the time to make changes in the government,” but suggested that within parliament, the majority could be adjusted:

“You can form your own parliamentary majority and agree on which version of the budget bill will be supported,” he told Prime Minister Zhelyazkov.

Borissov also said he had asked the Prime Minister to meet with GERB’s governing partners – BSP–United Left and There Is Such a People – on Monday.


