БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 09:47 мин.
EN
Запази

No quorum in Parliament today, next sitting tomorrow - will there be a resolution?

Снимка: BTA

Today’s parliamentary sitting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum — a direct result of GERB leader Boyko Borisov’s declaration yesterday that his party would no longer secure quorum in the National Assembly.

Borisov’s anger was reportedly sparked by GERB’s poor performance in the partial local elections for municipal councillors in Pazardzhik.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called off the scheduled government meeting, while social media posts revealed that many GERB MPs had travelled to their constituencies to meet with voters.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) responded to Borisov with a written statement stressing that a new political crisis would have a destructive effect on social stability and key systems in the country.

Meanwhile, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) urged the government to table the state budget as soon as possible to avoid a financial crisis.

Only 61 MPs registered for today’s sitting, leaving parliament short of the required quorum. Lawmakers from GERB–UDF, BSP, and “MRF – New Beginning” did not enter the chamber at all.

Without making a second attempt to gather a quorum, Speaker Natalia Kiselova scheduled the next sitting for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

Earlier, BSP issued a formal response to Borisov’s remarks from the previous day, reiterating that a new political crisis would have a devastating impact on the state.

Following the failed sitting, Vazrazhdane called for snap parliamentary elections to be held as soon as possible.

MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) suggested that elections could be held around Christmas or in the spring.

According to Velichie, Boyko Borisov is putting on a show.

The lack of quorum became clear within a minute. An hour earlier, BSP had released its written response to Borisov, who had accused his coalition partners of taking ministries on concession.

BSP stated that a new political crisis would have a destructive effect on social stability and the key systems of the state. The party expects the mandate-holder to submit its proposals to the Council for Joint Governance, with decisions to be taken collectively within the party’s bodies and in consultation with its coalition partners.

'There Is Such a People' (TISP) have so far remained silent.

Following the failed quorum and extended discussions, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP–DB) accused Boyko Borisov of being the real culprit behind the current political crisis, arguing that he refused to support the proposed “sanitary cordon” against Delyan Peevski.

Ivaylo Mirchev (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):
“The only thing left for Boyko Borisov to do today is to go to a photo studio, stand under the national coat of arms, and take a picture with Peevski.”

Atanas Atanasov (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):
“According to the Constitution, there are two options from here: either the Zhelyazkov government seeks a vote of confidence, or it is reformatted with new faces.”


Asen Vassilev (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):
“Our appeal to this government—if it can still convene and function—is to urgently submit the tax laws and the budget, so we can ensure that, regardless of the political crisis, a financial one will not follow.”

Vazrazhdane and MECH reiterated their calls for swift snap elections.

Tsoncho Ganev (Vazrazhdane):
“We need elections and a new government that will firmly tell Brussels we won’t join the eurozone before 1 January. The next government could stop it entirely.”

Radostin Vassilev (MECH):
“Once again, there’s no quorum in the chamber. We symbolically raised a banner reading ‘Resignation’ because it’s obvious we’re heading towards elections—elections caused by the collapse of the ruling majority, which became clear in Pazardzhik. The mandate-holder is exhausted and increasingly uncomfortable.”

Krasimira Katinchurova (Velichie):
“Our political analysis shows that Mr Boyko Borisov is staging a performance, which will end with him returning as the ‘saviour’.”

In the afternoon, GERB ministers and MPs met with supporters across the country. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev was in Pernik, where he told journalists that today had clearly shown there can be no parliamentary majority, functioning legislature, or effective government without GERB.

He explained that while the party has been focused on implementing its priorities, support for GERB has eroded because they alone have borne the burden of responsibility — a warning light that, he said, started flashing in Pazardzhik. Georgiev stressed that the situation could no longer continue as it was.

He added that the party had realised it could not rely on the democrats and reminded that all key decisions are taken with the support of DPS – New Beginning.

Georgiev also noted that reformatting the government could be achieved through various democratic means, and therefore GERB is inviting all who wish to participate in governance to sit down and reach an agreement on how this can be done legitimately.

photo by BTA

Georg Georgiev – Minister of Foreign Affairs:
“This government has the ambition to continue functioning, and the commitment undertaken by GERB and Mr Borisov towards our coalition partners is very clear. However, for this formula to remain viable, it must rest on the basic arithmetic of 121 MPs. Such a majority can only be achieved with the participation of 'New Beginning', but 'New Beginning' must also bear its share of political responsibility, just like all other partners in this coalition.

From this point onwards, if they want an honest and open conversation, we are ready for it. The option of elections is always on the table — but that is a nuclear scenario which no one wishes to trigger.”

After meeting with people across the country and assessing the party’s condition, GERB will decide how to proceed, Georgiev added.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
1
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на Челопечене отправиха молба към патриарх Даниил
2
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на...
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
3
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
4
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
5
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от правителството до момента
6
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
5
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Politics

President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"
President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"
Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
“Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission “Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
НАТО засилва защитата срещу дронове
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Делото за малтретирания Адриан: Майката договори 2 години условно
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ