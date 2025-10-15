Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?

Today’s parliamentary sitting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum — a direct result of GERB leader Boyko Borisov’s declaration yesterday that his party would no longer secure quorum in the National Assembly.

Borisov’s anger was reportedly sparked by GERB’s poor performance in the partial local elections for municipal councillors in Pazardzhik.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called off the scheduled government meeting, while social media posts revealed that many GERB MPs had travelled to their constituencies to meet with voters.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) responded to Borisov with a written statement stressing that a new political crisis would have a destructive effect on social stability and key systems in the country.

Meanwhile, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) urged the government to table the state budget as soon as possible to avoid a financial crisis.

Only 61 MPs registered for today’s sitting, leaving parliament short of the required quorum. Lawmakers from GERB–UDF, BSP, and “MRF – New Beginning” did not enter the chamber at all.

Without making a second attempt to gather a quorum, Speaker Natalia Kiselova scheduled the next sitting for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

Earlier, BSP issued a formal response to Borisov’s remarks from the previous day, reiterating that a new political crisis would have a devastating impact on the state.

Following the failed sitting, Vazrazhdane called for snap parliamentary elections to be held as soon as possible.

MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) suggested that elections could be held around Christmas or in the spring.

According to Velichie, Boyko Borisov is putting on a show.

The lack of quorum became clear within a minute. An hour earlier, BSP had released its written response to Borisov, who had accused his coalition partners of taking ministries on concession.

BSP stated that a new political crisis would have a destructive effect on social stability and the key systems of the state. The party expects the mandate-holder to submit its proposals to the Council for Joint Governance, with decisions to be taken collectively within the party’s bodies and in consultation with its coalition partners.

'There Is Such a People' (TISP) have so far remained silent.

Following the failed quorum and extended discussions, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP–DB) accused Boyko Borisov of being the real culprit behind the current political crisis, arguing that he refused to support the proposed “sanitary cordon” against Delyan Peevski.

Ivaylo Mirchev (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):

“The only thing left for Boyko Borisov to do today is to go to a photo studio, stand under the national coat of arms, and take a picture with Peevski.”

Atanas Atanasov (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):

“According to the Constitution, there are two options from here: either the Zhelyazkov government seeks a vote of confidence, or it is reformatted with new faces.”





Asen Vassilev (WCC-DB Parliamentary Group):

“Our appeal to this government—if it can still convene and function—is to urgently submit the tax laws and the budget, so we can ensure that, regardless of the political crisis, a financial one will not follow.”

Vazrazhdane and MECH reiterated their calls for swift snap elections. Tsoncho Ganev (Vazrazhdane):

“We need elections and a new government that will firmly tell Brussels we won’t join the eurozone before 1 January. The next government could stop it entirely.”

Radostin Vassilev (MECH):

“Once again, there’s no quorum in the chamber. We symbolically raised a banner reading ‘Resignation’ because it’s obvious we’re heading towards elections—elections caused by the collapse of the ruling majority, which became clear in Pazardzhik. The mandate-holder is exhausted and increasingly uncomfortable.”

Krasimira Katinchurova (Velichie):

“Our political analysis shows that Mr Boyko Borisov is staging a performance, which will end with him returning as the ‘saviour’.”

In the afternoon, GERB ministers and MPs met with supporters across the country. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev was in Pernik, where he told journalists that today had clearly shown there can be no parliamentary majority, functioning legislature, or effective government without GERB.

He explained that while the party has been focused on implementing its priorities, support for GERB has eroded because they alone have borne the burden of responsibility — a warning light that, he said, started flashing in Pazardzhik. Georgiev stressed that the situation could no longer continue as it was.

He added that the party had realised it could not rely on the democrats and reminded that all key decisions are taken with the support of DPS – New Beginning.

Georgiev also noted that reformatting the government could be achieved through various democratic means, and therefore GERB is inviting all who wish to participate in governance to sit down and reach an agreement on how this can be done legitimately.

photo by BTA

Georg Georgiev – Minister of Foreign Affairs:

“This government has the ambition to continue functioning, and the commitment undertaken by GERB and Mr Borisov towards our coalition partners is very clear. However, for this formula to remain viable, it must rest on the basic arithmetic of 121 MPs. Such a majority can only be achieved with the participation of 'New Beginning', but 'New Beginning' must also bear its share of political responsibility, just like all other partners in this coalition. From this point onwards, if they want an honest and open conversation, we are ready for it. The option of elections is always on the table — but that is a nuclear scenario which no one wishes to trigger.”

After meeting with people across the country and assessing the party’s condition, GERB will decide how to proceed, Georgiev added.





