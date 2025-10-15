BSP: A new political crisis would call into question the government’s achievements so far

The BSP is the oldest party in today's political system that has adopted the principles of democracy and statesmanship in its behaviour, whether in government or not.

In a statement released by the party’s Executive Bureau and distributed through its press office on October 15, the BSP declares that “in the current political situation, we place the financial and social stability of the state and of Bulgarian citizens above all else.”

“Our categorical position is that a new political crisis would have a destructive effect on social peace and on key systems within the state, and would call into question the progress achieved by the government so far,” the statement continues.

From the outset of this government, the BSP says it has set aside narrow party and political interests in the name of the public good. The party expresses confidence that all partners in the Joint Governance Council share the same principled stance, citing positive experience from their cooperation to date.

A cabinet reshuffle, a parliamentary deadlock, or new elections are all possible alternatives,” the Bureau notes.

“However, along the axis of stability versus destabilisation, these options tilt the balance dangerously towards instability. From there, the step toward an economic and social crisis would be quick and easy.”

The statement recalls that the current government was formed on the basis of compromise and mutual understanding, which ensured the necessary stability and set Bulgaria firmly on its European path.

Following yesterday’s political statements, the BSP expects the mandate-holding party to submit its proposals to the Council for Joint Governance.

“Our decisions will be taken by the party’s collective bodies and through dialogue with our coalition partners,” the Executive Bureau concludes.