Political Shake-Up: Will the Ruling Coalition Be Reconfigured?

A tense political day in Bulgaria. Following the statement by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, which caused a shake-up within the government, reactions from coalition partners are expected today, October 15. The key question now is whether the governing coalition will be reconfigured. The sitting of the Parliament also remains uncertain.

Borisov: “You’ll drive the train on your own! We didn’t take part in that filth in Pazardzhik!”

Borisov announced that his party will no longer help secure a quorum in Parliament and sent GERB MPs back to their constituencies to see for themselves how far the party’s support has fallen. His remarks came two days after GERB were placed sixth in the local by-elections for municipal councillors in Pazardzhik, a vote won by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

Borisov also expressed dissatisfaction with his coalition partners — the BSP–United Left and There Is Such a People (TISP) — accusing them of lacking coalition discipline. He further called for the replacement of the Speaker of Parliament.

Minutes after Borisov’s statement, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called off the cabinet meeting scheduled for today, October 15. Meanwhile, MRF leader Delyan Peevski declared that his party is ready to assume its share of responsibility in governing the country.