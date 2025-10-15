БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Shake-Up: Will the Ruling Coalition Be Reconfigured?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази

Reactions of the coalition partners are expected today, the Parliament Sitting Is Also Under Question

трус властта преформатиране управляващата коалиция
Снимка: BTA

A tense political day in Bulgaria. Following the statement by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, which caused a shake-up within the government, reactions from coalition partners are expected today, October 15. The key question now is whether the governing coalition will be reconfigured. The sitting of the Parliament also remains uncertain.

Borisov: “You’ll drive the train on your own! We didn’t take part in that filth in Pazardzhik!”

Borisov announced that his party will no longer help secure a quorum in Parliament and sent GERB MPs back to their constituencies to see for themselves how far the party’s support has fallen. His remarks came two days after GERB were placed sixth in the local by-elections for municipal councillors in Pazardzhik, a vote won by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

Borisov also expressed dissatisfaction with his coalition partners — the BSP–United Left and There Is Such a People (TISP) — accusing them of lacking coalition discipline. He further called for the replacement of the Speaker of Parliament.

Minutes after Borisov’s statement, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called off the cabinet meeting scheduled for today, October 15. Meanwhile, MRF leader Delyan Peevski declared that his party is ready to assume its share of responsibility in governing the country.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
1
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
2
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не участвахме!
3
Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не...
12-годишното момче от инцидента с тротинетка край Несебър е било без каска
4
12-годишното момче от инцидента с тротинетка край Несебър е било...
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
5
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на Челопечене отправиха молба към патриарх Даниил
6
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
5
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Politics

BSP: A new political crisis would call into question the government’s achievements so far
BSP: A new political crisis would call into question the government’s achievements so far
Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
Parliamentary Sitting Fails Due to Lack of Quorum Parliamentary Sitting Fails Due to Lack of Quorum
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
MRF- New Beginning Leader Peevski: I Share Borissov’s View that the Country Has Reached a Turning Point for the Governance MRF- New Beginning Leader Peevski: I Share Borissov’s View that the Country Has Reached a Turning Point for the Governance
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov: Party Will No Longer Secure Quorum in Parliament GERB Leader Borissov: Party Will No Longer Secure Quorum in Parliament
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov Calls Off Wednesday's Cabinet Meeting PM Zhelyazkov Calls Off Wednesday's Cabinet Meeting
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Стабилността на управлението: Опозицията поиска оставка на кабинета и нови избори
Стабилността на управлението: Опозицията поиска оставка на кабинета...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Марк Рюте: Нашата отбранителна промишленост разполага с голяма огнева мощ Марк Рюте: Нашата отбранителна промишленост разполага с голяма огнева мощ
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
По света
Онлайн измами: Фиктивни полицаи заплашват със съд за киберпрестъпления, искат 8500 евро глоба Онлайн измами: Фиктивни полицаи заплашват със съд за киберпрестъпления, искат 8500 евро глоба
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Двама с обвинения след акцията в КАТ - Хасково
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Регионални
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Делото за малтретирания Адриан: Майката договори 2 години условно
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Ценности и доблест: Божидара и Стилиян от Шумен, които намериха...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ