MRF- New Beginning Leader Peevski: I Share Borissov’s View that the Country Has Reached a Turning Point for the Governance

Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
According to him, there is a need for reformatting the governance

делян пеевски борисов обсъдихме закриването автомобилна администрация
Снимка: BGNES

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and the parliamentary group "MRF – New Beginning", Delyan Peevski, announced that the formation is ready to take on its share of responsibility in in the governance of the country. This was stated in a message to the media on October 14.

GERB Leader Borissov: Party Will No Longer Secure Quorum in Parliament

“I have carefully familiarised myself with the position of GERB leader Mr. Boyko Borissov, and I share his view that a turning point has come for Bulgaria’s governance.

A moment that will determine whether we have stable and secure state authority — or allow schemers, showmen, and opportunists to drag the country into yet another round of snap elections. Not because we fear elections — on the contrary, we have proven that we do not — but because MRF – New Beginning stands up to its responsibility to the people and the state. That’s why we continue to support the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, even though we hold no ministerial, deputy ministerial, or any other positions in the executive branch,” Peevski said.

He agreed there is a need for a reformatting of the government, with clear responsibility for each political participant, and declared his readiness to take part.

“In the coming days, I will appoint a negotiating team and expect an invitation from Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, as announced by Mr. Borissov, and from the other parties in the governing coalition, for talks.

Because, once again, for us the most important thing is the people — and Bulgaria itself. We will take this responsibility, as we stand on the threshold of joining the Eurozone and adopting our first budget in euros — one that must meet all commitments to the people: better pay for teachers, doctors, police officers, soldiers, forestry and agricultural workers, support for municipalities, and a better life for citizens, young people, students, the elderly, and vulnerable groups.”

Peevski added a sharp critique of his political opponents:

“We will not leave Bulgaria in the hands of false saviors like Radev (President), nor of pseudo-democrats and virtual frauds like We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, who are willing to sacrifice everything — civic peace and democracy — in pursuit of their sick personal ambitions.”
Regarding the position of Speaker of the Parliament, Peevski emphasized that democratic tradition gives this role to the largest political force — GERB.

“Therefore, we declare our readiness to support the candidate for Speaker of the Parliament proposed by GERB and its leader Mr. Borissov,” he concluded.

