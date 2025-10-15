БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази

Since yesterday GERB and "MRF - New Beginnings" are the same political force, he added

Снимка: BTA

The true culprits behind the political crisis are GERB and its leader Boyko Borisov, who was afraid and refused to join the sanitary cordon against 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF) leader, Delyan Peevski, Ivaylo Mirchev from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) told journalists in Parliament following the WCC-DB coalition council on October 15.

"The country has a limitless centre of power - the institutions, the services, and the judicial system are effectively captured,” Mirchev added, noting that this makes holding normal, fair elections impossible.

Since yesterday, GERB and “MRF – New Beginning” are effectively one political force, the MP further stated. According to him, there are three prime ministers – the formal one, who chairs the Cabinet meetings; the second, who very much wants to be one; and the real prime minister – Delyan Peevski.

According to Democrats for Strong Bulgaria, which his part of the WCC-DB coalition, Atanas Atanassov, there are two solutions – either the Zhelyazkov Government should seek a vote of confidence, or it should be reformatted with new faces.

“We are waiting for the mandate-holder to announce a decision,” he added.

"We will no longer provide quorum in Parliament," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov on Tuesday, October 14, at a meeting with the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. “I see no place for GERB in such a Government,” Borissov also said.

I have very carefully familiarised myself with the position of GERB leader Boyko Borissov and I share his view that a turning point has been reached in the governance of Bulgaria,” Delyan Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning', later said in a statement released by the party’s press office.

"MRF - New Beginning" is at the height of responsibility to the people, to the state and that is why we continue to support the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, although we do not have a single ministerial, deputy ministerial, or any post in the executive branch, the statement further reads.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
1
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на Челопечене отправиха молба към патриарх Даниил
2
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на...
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
3
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
4
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
5
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от правителството до момента
6
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
5
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Politics

President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"
President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"
Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle? Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?
Чете се за: 09:47 мин.
Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
“Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission “Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
НАТО засилва защитата срещу дронове
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Делото за малтретирания Адриан: Майката договори 2 години условно
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ