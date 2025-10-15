Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski

The true culprits behind the political crisis are GERB and its leader Boyko Borisov, who was afraid and refused to join the sanitary cordon against 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF) leader, Delyan Peevski, Ivaylo Mirchev from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) told journalists in Parliament following the WCC-DB coalition council on October 15.

"The country has a limitless centre of power - the institutions, the services, and the judicial system are effectively captured,” Mirchev added, noting that this makes holding normal, fair elections impossible. Since yesterday, GERB and “MRF – New Beginning” are effectively one political force, the MP further stated. According to him, there are three prime ministers – the formal one, who chairs the Cabinet meetings; the second, who very much wants to be one; and the real prime minister – Delyan Peevski.

According to Democrats for Strong Bulgaria, which his part of the WCC-DB coalition, Atanas Atanassov, there are two solutions – either the Zhelyazkov Government should seek a vote of confidence, or it should be reformatted with new faces.

“We are waiting for the mandate-holder to announce a decision,” he added.

"We will no longer provide quorum in Parliament," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov on Tuesday, October 14, at a meeting with the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. “I see no place for GERB in such a Government,” Borissov also said.

I have very carefully familiarised myself with the position of GERB leader Boyko Borissov and I share his view that a turning point has been reached in the governance of Bulgaria,” Delyan Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning', later said in a statement released by the party’s press office.

"MRF - New Beginning" is at the height of responsibility to the people, to the state and that is why we continue to support the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, although we do not have a single ministerial, deputy ministerial, or any post in the executive branch, the statement further reads.