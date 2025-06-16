БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
PM Zhelyazkov on the Iran-Israel Conflict: No Threat to National Security

Снимка: Press Office of the Council of Ministers

There is no threat to national security, and there is no need for theatrical gestures or actions that create a sense of danger. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on June 16 on the topic of the conflict between Iran and Israel in response to a question whether there is a need to convene a Security Council.

"The situation in the country is being monitored — in terms of counterterrorism and other issues indirectly related to potential migration channels, tensions, and so on. If anything arises that threatens the security of the country, the Security Council will be convened," he added.

Zhelyazkov noted that the government has a concrete evacuation plan in place for Bulgarians wishing to leave the affected areas in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made the statement during the opening of the newly built base of the Fire Service in Simitli. The event was also attended by Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

"We are waiting for the optimal moment and circumstances — we are organisationally prepared. Based on the incoming information and ongoing analysis, a decision will be made at the appropriate time. The process of reaching a safe location, where the airspace is secure, is part of a coordinated plan implemented in collaboration with the relevant services."

