PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on July 11 held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed that Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine will continue during the country’s post-war reconstruction.

“From the very beginning of the war, Bulgaria has supported Ukraine consistently and unwaveringly. This support will continue during the country’s post-war recovery, as it is crucial not only for Ukraine itself but for the prosperity of the entire region and Europe,” Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stated during his talks with President Zelensky.

The meeting took place in Rome, on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Reconstruction.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed Bulgaria’s readiness to make a positive contribution across all sectors where its assistance is needed, within the country’s capabilities. He highlighted Bulgaria’s significant experience and potential in the fields of construction and infrastructure as areas where it can provide substantial support. He also emphasised Bulgaria’s strategic role in the Black Sea region, particularly in initiatives related to port and maritime security.

During their meeting, energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine was also a key topic. Both sides committed to deepening their partnership in the energy sector, focusing on energy connectivity, source diversification, and the need for a joint approach to addressing challenges, especially during the winter months.