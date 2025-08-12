Police in Plovdiv Seize Synthetic Drugs Worth BGN 300,000

Nearly 10 kilogrammes of concentrated synthetic drugs have been seized by the Narcotics Unit of the General Directorate of National Police in the region of Plovdiv.

Police clarified that the seized substance is a synthetic cannabinoid, enough to produce over half a tonne of the so-called "smoking tea."

Two men, both aged 45, have been detained. One of them is a Turkish citizen with temporary residence status in Bulgaria, residing in Plodovitovo.

The successful specialised operation followed a tip-off about a drug dealer operating in the Plovdiv area.

The investigation led officers to the Turkish national, with information indicating he would be transporting synthetic drugs.

During an operation near Parvomay, the dealer’s car was stopped, carrying the suspect and a man from the village of Krushevo.

The drugs were found in the car’s boot. They had arrived as a shipment via courier company — two boxes containing packets of yellowish powdery substance, with field tests confirming synthetic cannabinoids.

Both men were arrested. After the expiry of the 24-hour detention period, the Plovdiv court ordered the Turkish citizen to be held in custody, while the other man is likely to be summoned as a witness.

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office specified that three types of synthetic cannabinoids were involved, with a total estimated value of around BGN 300,000.