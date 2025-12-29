Police Issue Fraud Warning Ahead of Euro Changeover in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior gives a series of preventive tips to the public ahead of the official introduction of the euro as legal tender on 1 January 2026.

The head of the Anti-Fraud Unit at the General Directorate of National Police, Chief Inspector Zlatka Padinkova, has urged citizens not to share personal or banking information — including personal identification numbers, bank account details, card numbers or PIN codes — with strangers, regardless of who they claim to represent.

The Ministry of Interior also advises:

"Exercise caution when receiving telephone calls or emails that appear to come be from banks, post offices, police or other institutions. Such communication often requires you to share or confirm personal or banking details. Under no circumstances do so. To avoid financial abuse, end such phone calls, do not open links contained in suspicious emails."

The police are urging anyone who suspects fraud or other forms of financial abuse to report it immediately by calling the emergency number 112 or by visiting the nearest police station.