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President Appointed Nikolay Nenovski as Member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank

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Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
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президентът назначава николай неновски член управителния съвет бнб
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President Iliana Iotova has signed a decree appointing Nikolay Nenovsky as a member of the Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), effective from 13 June, the Presidency’s Press Secretariat announced on June 12.

The Head of State will attend the official ceremony marking Nenovsky’s assumption of office, which is scheduled to take place on June 12.

Professor Nikolay Nenovsky, Doctor of Economic Sciences, is a full professor at Jules Verne University of Picardy in Amiens, France, and Director of the Centre for Monetary Research at University of National and World Economy (UNWE). He has taught as a full and visiting professor at universities in Bulgaria, Italy, France, China, Russia, Lebanon, Romania, Japan and several other countries. He has also supervised more than 30 doctoral candidates in Bulgaria and abroad.

His academic interests include monetary theory and monetary policy, international economics and monetary history. He is the author of numerous articles and monographs published in leading Bulgarian and international academic journals and publishing houses.

Between 1996 and 2008, Nenovsky worked at the Bulgarian National Bank, holding expert and senior management positions within its analytical departments. From 2002 to 2008, he served as a member of the BNB Governing Council.

The Presidency also noted that he has served as a member of the BNB Governing Council since 13 June 2020 under a six-year term and will continue in the position from 13 June this year.

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