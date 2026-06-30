President Has Nominated Pavel Gaidarov for Member of the Anti-Corruption Commission

President Iliana Yotova has nominated Pavel Todorov Gaidarov as a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The nomination is based on the Law on Combating Corruption Among Persons Holding Public Office.

Pavel Todorov Gaidarov was born on 1 April 1979. In 2003, he graduated in Law from the University of National and World Economy. In 2005, he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in International Economic Relations with German language. He holds a PhD in Civil and Family Law.

Gaidarov has extensive professional experience as an investigator, with a focus on economic crimes, tax offences, and money laundering investigations. He began his career at the Sofia Investigation Service in 2005. From 2009 to 2022, he worked as an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, and from 2022 to 2025 in the National Investigation Service. He is currently serving as an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

He is the author of a number of scientific publications and speaks German and English.

The documents relating to his nomination have been published in the relevant section of the Presidential Administration’s website. From today, within a seven-day period, opinions on the candidacy may be submitted by non-profit legal entities, the Supreme Bar Council, higher education institutions, and scientific organisations.