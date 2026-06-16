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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria Has All The Potential To Develop High Technologies

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Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
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The head of state opened the sixth edition of the “Science for Business” forum

президентът илияна йотова българия всички предимства възможности създава високите технологии
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Bulgaria has all the potential and capabilities to develop high technologies, President Iliana Iotova said at the opening of the sixth edition of the Science for Business forum on June 16. The event aims to encourage cooperation between the scientific community and the business sector.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “You have made consistent efforts to build links with business and have demonstrated that these are not separate spheres, but a partnership that delivers results. Here, scientific institutes are presenting their latest developments. The slogan ‘Science for Business’ is not merely a formula for successful cooperation. No country has become wealthier because it has access to cheap labour. Bulgaria has all the potential and opportunities to create high technologies.”

Atanas Maznev, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “A scientific discovery is not the end of the process; it is the beginning. This happens when there is a functioning bridge between the laboratory and the market. Our goal is for every good idea to reach the market.”

Academician Nikolay Vitanov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science: “The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is an example of the achievement of the highest scientific standards. A strong education and research system is the foundation of a strong economy.”

Corresponding Member Evelina Slavcheva, President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences: “Only when business representatives can touch, see and be convinced of the quality of a product will they become interested in it. Bridging the gap between a laboratory prototype and the market requires investment, and such investment carries risk. For a discovery to become an innovation, funding should be committed. Business needs to take greater risks and place greater trust in Bulgarian scientists.”

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