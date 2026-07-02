БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Седмица след трагедията на "Тракия": Пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Русия извърши най-масирана атака срещу Киев от началото...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Народното събрание избра д-р Асен Меджидиев за...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova Expresses Condolences Over Thessaloniki Attack Victim

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Запази
илияна йотова дефицитът трупал последните месеци
Снимка: BTA

President Iliana Iotova has expressed condolences for the victim of the attack in Thessaloniki. One person died in attacks against activists of the ruling conservative party “New Democracy” in Greece.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family of the woman who died in the attack in Thessaloniki and my sympathy to those injured. Bulgaria categorically condemns the assault on political rights and pluralism. We stand in solidarity with Greece in defending democracy," the head of state wrote on social media platform X on July 2.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    1
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
    2
    Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
    Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов" в жк "Младост"
    3
    Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов"...
    Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
    4
    Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
    5
    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
    Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния ръководител на СГП
    6
    Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...

    Най-четени

    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    1
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
    2
    Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
    След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
    3
    След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
    Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
    4
    Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...
    Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
    5
    Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
    Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
    6
    Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...

    More from: Politics

    European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment
    European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment
    The Government Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Thessaloniki The Government Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Thessaloniki
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
    European Parliament Committee Rejects Request to Lift Ilhan Kyuchyuk's Immunity European Parliament Committee Rejects Request to Lift Ilhan Kyuchyuk's Immunity
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
    Parliament Elects Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Head of National Health Insurance Fund Parliament Elects Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Head of National Health Insurance Fund
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
    Bulgarian Citizens To Be Able to Buy Government Securities Via Simplified Procedure Bulgarian Citizens To Be Able to Buy Government Securities Via Simplified Procedure
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    Six Military Helicopters and ‘Spartan’ Aircraft To Be On Standby For Wildfire Response This Summer Six Military Helicopters and ‘Spartan’ Aircraft To Be On Standby For Wildfire Response This Summer
    Чете се за: 06:40 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава
    Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    У нас
    Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол
    Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
    У нас
    Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София? Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София?
    Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
    У нас
    Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ "Тракия" (СНИМКИ) Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ "Тракия" (СНИМКИ)
    Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
    У нас
    ЕК одобри съдебните реформи, България е на път да получи петото...
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
    По света
    Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
    У нас
    Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ "Тракия", остава...
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    У нас
    След 8 дни под руините във Венецуела спасители извадиха жив...
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ