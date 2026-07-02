President Iliana Iotova Expresses Condolences Over Thessaloniki Attack Victim

President Iliana Iotova has expressed condolences for the victim of the attack in Thessaloniki. One person died in attacks against activists of the ruling conservative party “New Democracy” in Greece.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family of the woman who died in the attack in Thessaloniki and my sympathy to those injured. Bulgaria categorically condemns the assault on political rights and pluralism. We stand in solidarity with Greece in defending democracy," the head of state wrote on social media platform X on July 2.