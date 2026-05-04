President Iliana Iotova Held Talks with Her Greek Counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas

Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas has told Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova that he is confident the new Bulgarian government will continue the strong cooperation between Greece and Bulgaria and build upon it.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Eighth Summit of the European Political Community, held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

A key topic of their talks was the diversification of energy sources amid global geopolitical tensions and ongoing armed conflicts. President Iotova expressed hope that the Vertical Gas Corridor – a project designed to secure natural gas supplies from multiple sources for countries in South-Eastern, Eastern and Central Europe – will become one of the most successful European initiatives of recent decades. Bulgaria is expected to complete its section of the project by autumn 2026.

Iotova said that Bulgaria is a driving force in European connectivity and a key bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East

President Tasoulas underlined that the Vertical Gas Corridor carries not only energy and economic significance, but also political weight, contributing to both regional and wider European energy stability.

The Bulgarian head of state also thanked Greece for its assistance at the height of tensions in the Middle East, including the provision of ballistic missile defence to Bulgaria.