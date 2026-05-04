БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova Held Talks with Her Greek Counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът илияна йотова разговаря гръцкия колега константинос тасулас
Снимка: БГНЕС

Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas has told Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova that he is confident the new Bulgarian government will continue the strong cooperation between Greece and Bulgaria and build upon it.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Eighth Summit of the European Political Community, held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

A key topic of their talks was the diversification of energy sources amid global geopolitical tensions and ongoing armed conflicts. President Iotova expressed hope that the Vertical Gas Corridor – a project designed to secure natural gas supplies from multiple sources for countries in South-Eastern, Eastern and Central Europe – will become one of the most successful European initiatives of recent decades. Bulgaria is expected to complete its section of the project by autumn 2026.

Iotova said that Bulgaria is a driving force in European connectivity and a key bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East

President Tasoulas underlined that the Vertical Gas Corridor carries not only energy and economic significance, but also political weight, contributing to both regional and wider European energy stability.

The Bulgarian head of state also thanked Greece for its assistance at the height of tensions in the Middle East, including the provision of ballistic missile defence to Bulgaria.

Iliana Iotova said: “We speak the same language with Greece within the European Union. We defend the same positions on the Multiannual Financial Framework, particularly regarding the new approach that will significantly reshape the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
1
БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на евровизия на 14 май
2
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на...
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с подготовката за отбелязване на Деня на храбростта
3
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с...
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите ще се повишат до 17°
4
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите...
47-годишна жена от Литва намушка четирима души във Варна
5
47-годишна жена от Литва намушка четирима души във Варна
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор Дали в Перник
6
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор...

Най-четени

Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край Ботевград
1
Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
3
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
4
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
5
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат драстично, пътуването на обикновените хора ще стане почти невъзможно
6
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат...

More from: Bulgaria

16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Bulgarian MEPs: Compromises Proposed by the European Parliament’s Rapporteur on North Macedonia, Create Dangerous Pecedents Bulgarian MEPs: Compromises Proposed by the European Parliament’s Rapporteur on North Macedonia, Create Dangerous Pecedents
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6 Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет?
Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет?
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
16-годишно момче наръга с нож свой връстник във Велико Търново 16-годишно момче наръга с нож свой връстник във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Кола се вряза в хора в Лайпциг - двама души са загинали
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
"Проект свобода": Тръмп иска да изведе блокираните в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Мъртви делфини край Варна и Слънчев бряг - за случаите са уведомени...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ