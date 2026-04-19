President Iliana Iotova: "I Voted So That Bulgaria Has a Working Parliament Soon, and Quickly Form a Government”

President Iliana Iotova cast her vote at the “John Atanasoff” Vocational School of Electronics in Sofia, using a voting machine.

“There was a minor issue with the machine because the paper inside jammed, but everything was resolved within seconds and proceeded normally,” she said after voting, adding that she has always had confidence in machine voting. Asked about reports of problems with machines in various parts of the country, she said these were technical issues and not intentional.

Iotova also said she expects a functioning government to be formed quickly.

“I cast my vote today precisely so that we can soon have a working National Assembly, that its leadership, including the Speaker, is elected swiftly, and that we do not once again witness bargaining and delays as in the past. We need a strong and effective government quickly, because problems do not wait. “There are many issues to resolve in domestic policy, including incomes. We urgently need a normal, functioning, properly adopted state budget, as entire systems are currently stalling. We must also consider the incomes of the most vulnerable. “I also voted today not only for a developed, economically strong and high-tech Bulgaria, but also for care for the most vulnerable. The prolonged period of uncertainty we have witnessed over the past two years has, in fact, affected them the most. Many are struggling to make ends meet, as my meetings across the country have shown—not only in recent months, but over the past two years. “We must ensure that the government has a strong and influential voice among our European partners within our European family. The international situation is delicate, with conflicts on multiple fronts. We must navigate our way out of this crisis together. The National Assembly must first be constituted. I will likely attend as its guest if invited, but I will also seek to begin the process of handing out mandates as quickly as possible,” the head of state said.

She said she expects very high voter turnout and called on all Bulgarians to vote today.

“Let everyone make their choice. But let us show that we are citizens and that we care about how we live,” she said.

She also said that the Ministry of the Interior has made considerable efforts against vote-buying.