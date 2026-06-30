President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa

President Iliiana Iotova has been awarded the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa at an official ceremony held at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).
The head of state was honoured for her contribution to advancement of Bulgarian science, education, and culture around the world.
According to the Academy, Iotova has made a personal contribution to preserving the Bulgarian alphabet and safeguarding the country's cultural heritage. BAS also described her presidency as historic, noting that she is Bulgaria's first female president.
President Iliiana Iotova: "There are moments that a person remembers every day and until their very last breath. Today is such a day for me. It is an exceptionally emotional occasion and one of the most important days of my life. I accept this title as a tremendous responsibility, because it is a symbolic act of becoming part of the work and legacy of the generations who built the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences."