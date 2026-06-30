President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa

President Iliiana Iotova has been awarded the honorary title of Doctor Honoris Causa at an official ceremony held at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

The head of state was honoured for her contribution to advancement of Bulgarian science, education, and culture around the world.

According to the Academy, Iotova has made a personal contribution to preserving the Bulgarian alphabet and safeguarding the country's cultural heritage. BAS also described her presidency as historic, noting that she is Bulgaria's first female president.