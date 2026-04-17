President Iotova Addresses the Nation Ahead of April 19 Elections: “My Vote is Who I Am and Cannot Be Transferred to Anyone Else"

“My vote is who I am and cannot be given or transferred to anyone else,” President Iliana Iotova said on April 17 in an address to the Bulgarian people ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

“By taking part in elections, we recognise that every single vote may prove decisive in closing the toxic wound of vote-buying. I value my vote, and I am confident that you value yours as well,” she said.

“Its worth is exceptionally high and not subject to any external influence or vested interest, because we Bulgarians take pride in making our choices here, in our own country—Bulgarian choices, for Bulgarian politicians. My vote is who I am; it cannot be transferred to anyone,” Iotova added.